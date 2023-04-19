KeyCorp (KEY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect KeyCorp to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

