Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Cut to C$105.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

CGEAF opened at $48.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.58. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $91.08.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

