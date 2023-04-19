Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$107.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$109.64.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

TSE:CP opened at C$106.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.31. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$86.42 and a twelve month high of C$111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5278515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total value of C$278,934.48. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.