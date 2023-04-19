Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$90.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.47.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$81.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$76.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$58.75 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.05, for a total value of C$1,134,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,989,362.05. In other news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.74, for a total value of C$1,634,892.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.05, for a total transaction of C$1,134,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,989,362.05. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,881,897. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

