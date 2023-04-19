Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Raised to C$4.00 at ATB Capital

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

ATH stock opened at C$3.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.70. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of C$1.85 and a 1 year high of C$3.53.

Insider Activity at Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$282.52 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 42.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4934307 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 45,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,500.00. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Stories

