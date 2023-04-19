Equities Analysts Set Expectations for McDonald’s Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for McDonald’s in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.51 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.87 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.11.

MCD stock opened at $290.91 on Monday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $291.19. The stock has a market cap of $212.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.94.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

