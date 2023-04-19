Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MFC. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,512,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,175 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,949,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,474,000 after purchasing an additional 951,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,195,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951,897 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,802,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,346,000 after acquiring an additional 190,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

