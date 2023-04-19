Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Globe Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Globe Life’s current full-year earnings is $10.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock opened at $109.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Globe Life by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,227 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Globe Life by 41,273.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $112,989,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

