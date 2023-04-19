Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNAP. UBS Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP opened at $11.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 478,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $453,470.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 802,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,639,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252,706 shares of company stock valued at $13,675,069 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

