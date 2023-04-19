State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $80.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on State Street from $116.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.19.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $74.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.78. State Street has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

