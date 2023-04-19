Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $68.00 at Truist Financial

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $54.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 163,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

