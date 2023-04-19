William Blair Initiates Coverage on SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC)

Investment analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SPXC opened at $66.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,629,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.15.

Insider Activity

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $1,953,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $1,953,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,457 shares of company stock worth $3,626,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,805,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,629,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $22,390,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1,934.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 239,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

