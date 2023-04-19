Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Target Price at $46.00

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

