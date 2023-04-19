Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $49.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UBER. Barclays decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.