Analysts Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT at C$30.50

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CWB opened at C$24.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.12. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$21.21 and a 52-week high of C$34.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$272.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$275.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5729013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total value of C$27,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$128,284.73. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total value of C$27,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$128,284.73. Also, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.