Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $142.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20.

Insider Activity

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Waste Connections by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

