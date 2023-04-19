Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Cut to Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

VLO opened at $127.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.18.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

