Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) PT Lowered to $352.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $389.00 to $352.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

VMI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.75.

VMI stock opened at $299.33 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $213.27 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

