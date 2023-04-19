USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on USAC. Mizuho boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
USA Compression Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $21.37 on Monday. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -112.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners
About USA Compression Partners
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
