USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on USAC. Mizuho boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $21.37 on Monday. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -112.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

About USA Compression Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 47,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 440,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 77,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

