Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

TD stock opened at $62.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

