Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) PT Raised to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 2.5 %

TFPM opened at $16.70 on Monday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. Analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

