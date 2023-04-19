Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Sysco Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. Sysco has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

