Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $3.00 to $1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $3.70 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of UP stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. Wheels Up Experience has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a market cap of $135.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.50). Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 93.18%. The company had revenue of $408.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.62 million. Research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,021,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,061 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,319,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 874,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

