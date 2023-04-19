Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Welltower Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Welltower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WELL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

NYSE:WELL opened at $75.45 on Monday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.79, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

