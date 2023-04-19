SB Financial Group (SBFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $20.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Further Reading

