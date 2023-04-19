Blackstone (BX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Blackstone to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Blackstone to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BX opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.91. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.31.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

