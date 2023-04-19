Genuine Parts (GPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Genuine Parts to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2023 guidance at $8.80-$8.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $8.80-8.95 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Genuine Parts to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $166.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also

