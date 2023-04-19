Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

WOLF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF opened at $57.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $78.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $125.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

