Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Truworths International (OTC:TRWKFGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Truworths International Stock Performance

Shares of Truworths International stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. Truworths International has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

Truworths International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truworths International Limited, an investment holding and management company, engages in the retail of fashion apparel, footwear, and related merchandise and homeware. It operates through Truworths and Office segments. It serves customers in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Republic of Ireland, Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland, and other countries through a network of stores, concession outlets, and an ecommerce channel.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Truworths International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truworths International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.