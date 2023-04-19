Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Truworths International Stock Performance

Shares of Truworths International stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. Truworths International has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

Truworths International Company Profile

Truworths International Limited, an investment holding and management company, engages in the retail of fashion apparel, footwear, and related merchandise and homeware. It operates through Truworths and Office segments. It serves customers in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Republic of Ireland, Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland, and other countries through a network of stores, concession outlets, and an ecommerce channel.

