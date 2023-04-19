Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Truworths International Stock Performance
Shares of Truworths International stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. Truworths International has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.
Truworths International Company Profile
