Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $157.00 at Morgan Stanley

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.94.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $137.58 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $749,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

