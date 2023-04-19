Investec Downgrades The Foschini Group (OTC:FHNGY) to Hold

The Foschini Group (OTC:FHNGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
The Foschini Group Trading Down 9.2 %
FHNGY stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The Foschini Group has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93.
About The Foschini Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Foschini Group (FHNGY)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for The Foschini Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Foschini Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.