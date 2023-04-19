Investec Downgrades The Foschini Group (OTC:FHNGY) to Hold

The Foschini Group (OTC:FHNGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

The Foschini Group Trading Down 9.2 %

FHNGY stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The Foschini Group has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93.

About The Foschini Group

The Foschini Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates independent chain-stores in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through TFG Africa Retail, Credit, TFG London, and TFG Australia segments. It offers clothing for men, ladies, and kids; jewelry; cellphones; accessories; cosmetics; sporting and outdoor apparel, and footwear and equipment; and homeware and furniture.

