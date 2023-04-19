Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) PT Lowered to C$105.00

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Cogeco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGECF opened at $44.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. Cogeco has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.
Cogeco Company Profile
Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.
