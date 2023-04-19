Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Verbund Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OEZVY stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. Verbund has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OEZVY shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Verbund in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

