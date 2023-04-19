Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 204.35% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Shares of USAS opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
