Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 204.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of USAS opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Americas Silver by 180.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 183.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

