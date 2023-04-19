carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

carsales.com Price Performance

Shares of CSXXY stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. carsales.com has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

