Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) PT Lowered to GBX 260

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 260 ($3.22) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MNGPF. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 321 ($3.97) to GBX 360 ($4.45) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Man Group Stock Performance
Man Group stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.
Man Group Company Profile
Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Man Group (MNGPF)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.