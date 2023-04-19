Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) PT Lowered to GBX 260

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 260 ($3.22) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MNGPF. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 321 ($3.97) to GBX 360 ($4.45) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Man Group Stock Performance

Man Group stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

