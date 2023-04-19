Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHYGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OVCHY opened at $19.17 on Monday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $19.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

(Get Rating)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.