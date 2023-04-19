Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) to Hold

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OVCHY opened at $19.17 on Monday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $19.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.
