Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Rating Lowered to Buy at Investec

Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Investec to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Mr Price Group Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS MRPLY opened at $8.17 on Monday. Mr Price Group has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial Services, Telecoms, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment, and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

