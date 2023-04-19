Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Rating Lowered to Buy at Investec

Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Investec to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Mr Price Group Trading Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS MRPLY opened at $8.17 on Monday. Mr Price Group has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22.
Mr Price Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mr Price Group (MRPLY)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Mr Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.