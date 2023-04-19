TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TeamViewer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TeamViewer from €12.00 ($13.04) to €12.50 ($13.59) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

TeamViewer Stock Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.