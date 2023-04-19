Investec Downgrades The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) to Hold

The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

The SPAR Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGPPF opened at C$8.10 on Monday. The SPAR Group has a 1-year low of C$7.30 and a 1-year high of C$10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.10.

About The SPAR Group

Spar Group Ltd. engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to SPAR, SUPERSPAR, TOPS, SaveMor, Build it, and Pharmacy. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, and Poland. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Pinetown, South Africa.

