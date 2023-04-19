Investec Downgrades The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) to Hold

The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
The SPAR Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SGPPF opened at C$8.10 on Monday. The SPAR Group has a 1-year low of C$7.30 and a 1-year high of C$10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.10.
About The SPAR Group
