Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,096.67.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GVDNY opened at $69.26 on Monday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $81.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.