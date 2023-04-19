Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA) Reduced by Barrington Research

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) – Barrington Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Avantax in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avantax’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Avantax’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
AVTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Avantax Price Performance
Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Avantax had a net margin of 46.26% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $172.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Avantax’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $246,665.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Avantax
Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantax (AVTA)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.