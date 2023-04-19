Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA) Reduced by Barrington Research

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) – Barrington Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Avantax in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avantax’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Avantax’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

AVTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Avantax stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03. Avantax has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Avantax had a net margin of 46.26% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $172.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Avantax’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $246,665.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

