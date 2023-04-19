Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIFGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SUUIF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $8.19 on Monday. Superior Plus has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $9.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution, and fixed price energy services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

