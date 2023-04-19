Brokerages Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target at $14.83

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Price Performance

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 196.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 72.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.