Citigroup Downgrades Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) to Neutral

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Transurban Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TRAUF opened at $9.96 on Monday. Transurban Group has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16.
About Transurban Group
