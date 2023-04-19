Citigroup Downgrades Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) to Neutral

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Transurban Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRAUF opened at $9.96 on Monday. Transurban Group has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group Ltd. engages in the development, operation and maintenance of toll roads. It operates through the following geographical segments: Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and North America. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

