Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,493 shares of company stock valued at $124,307 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 1.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 589,320 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 583.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 453,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 387,164 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACB stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 244.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

