ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $1.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BTIG Research downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

ViewRay Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of VRAY opened at $1.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $221.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.36.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $173,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 654,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ViewRay by 70.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ViewRay by 82.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ViewRay in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

