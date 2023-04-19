SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Cowen increased their target price on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

SAP opened at $127.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.62 and a 200-day moving average of $109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. SAP has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 120.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

