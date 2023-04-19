Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $29.00 at Truist Financial

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WEN. Citigroup cut their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WEN opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

