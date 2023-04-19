Morgan Stanley Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $167.00

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WINGGet Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WING. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.89.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $188.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $193.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WINGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.