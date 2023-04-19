Morgan Stanley Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $167.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WING. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.89.

Shares of WING stock opened at $188.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $193.74.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

